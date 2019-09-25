Police investigating ‘considerable financial loss’ at NC Civil War era Burwell School

The Burwell School Historic Site Contributed

The historic Burwell School is working with Hillsborough police to investigate “a considerable financial loss” after finding discrepancies under a now-former executive director.

A Hillsborough Police Department spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.

The 2-acre Burwell School is owned and operated by the nonprofit Historic Hillsborough Commission. Most of the nonprofit’s 29 commissioners are appointed by the North Carolina governor.

It includes a home and classroom that Robert and Margaret Anna Burwell built in the 1800s when they opened the Academy for Young Ladies.

The site today explores the history of the school, the town of Hillsborough and the enslaved people and free people of color who worked there, including Elizabeth Hobbs Keckly, a slave who gained her freedom in 1855, becoming the dressmaker and confidante to First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

The Historic Hillsborough Commission learned this spring that there were discrepancies between the Burwell School’s bank statements and financial reports, according to a news release. The Burwell School’s executive director was asked to explain the discrepancies but could not, the news release stated.

She was immediately terminated, and the commission hired the Blackman and Sloop accounting firm to help with an internal investigation, it stated. The commission also added “financial safeguards,” such as having Blackman and Sloop provide monthly bookkeeping and financial reports, it said.

“The assembled evidence suggests that the Burwell School Historic Site has sustained a considerable financial loss,” the news release stated. “That evidence has now been turned over to the Hillsborough Police Department for criminal investigation. Because the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, the Commission will make no further comment at this time about the facts and circumstances of the loss.”

The Burwell School, which was closed for two weeks in June, is now run by a team of commissioners and volunteers, officials said. It continues to meet its financial and operational obligations, they said.

“The Burwell School Historic Site has lost none of its intrinsic historical and cultural significance,” officials said. “It remains a precious asset to the community, open to the public. The Commission is committed to the preservation and interpretation of the Burwell School Historic Site and to continuing to host events of public interest.”