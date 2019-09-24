With next step coming on impeachment, where do NC Democrats in Congress stand?

What does it take to impeach the president of the United States? What happens when the US House of Representatives impeaches a president? This video explains what could happen if lawmakers try to remove the president from office. It would include a trial in the Senate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What happens when the US House of Representatives impeaches a president? This video explains what could happen if lawmakers try to remove the president from office. It would include a trial in the Senate.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are reportedly set to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. North Carolina’s three Democrats in the House have supported an impeachment inquiry for months.

Trump’s handling of foreign aid to Ukraine and whether he held it up to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter are at the heart of the latest impeachment debate.

Trump said Tuesday he has authorized the release of a phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

North Carolina’s Democratic House members had supported an inquiry largely because of the findings of the Mueller report, which investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the Trump administration’s refusals to cooperate with ongoing House investigations.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

More than 150 House Democrats have publicly supported an impeachment inquiry.

Two U.S. presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have been impeached in the House, but neither was convicted in the Senate and removed from office. President Richard Nixon resigned from office before the House voted to impeach.

Here’s what North Carolina’s members have said in the past:

GK Butterfield

Rep. G.K. Butterfield called for Trump’s impeachment by the House and conviction in the Senate in late May.

“The evidence that has been produced so far is sufficient in my opinion to support an impeachment inquiry and impeachment and removal,” he told McClatchy in a phone interview on May 30. “I am prepared to vote for an impeachment inquiry ... and I will vote for impeachment and removal.”

Butterfield said at the time that the country was approaching a constitutional crisis.

“We must hold President Trump accountable for his misconduct and the criminal justice system is not available to hold him accountable for his misconduct,” said Butterfield, a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice, whose district includes Durham in its far-west end and stretches east along the Virginia border.

Alma Adams

Rep. Alma Adams called for an impeachment inquiry in May.

“The President has demonstrated a clear disregard for the rule of law and he must be held accountable. Impeachment is not off the table. However, before we move forward the American people deserve all the facts. That is why I support an impeachment inquiry. Congress has a sacred responsibility to obtain the information necessary to determine the next steps,” said Adams, whose district covers most of Mecklenburg County.

David Price

Rep. David Price, whose Triangle district includes Chapel Hill and Raleigh, said he supported an inquiry in June and in August went further.

“I believe that the House of Representatives must move forward with an impeachment inquiry regarding the conduct of President Donald Trump. This will build upon the investigations of the President’s grave offenses already underway, giving these inquiries focus and the maximum ability to obtain information in the face of the president’s stonewalling and resistance,” Price said in a statement.

Republicans support Trump

The spokesman for Sen. Thom Tillis’ 2020 re-election campaign said that Tillis is confident Trump did nothing wrong.

“Senator Tillis is pleased that President Trump will make available the transcript of his call with President Zelensky. He’s confident that the call was as President Trump said it was, and that the Democrats who have jumped to conclusions will look foolish as the facts come out and vindicate the President,” Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.