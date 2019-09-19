NC university student known for helping kids dies after getting a sinus infection

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

A 21-year-old senior at the University of North Carolina died unexpectedly after getting sick.

Wynn Burrus was sick with a sinus infection over the weekend and started feeling worse on Sunday despite being on antibiotics, according to a post from her family on Caring Bridge.

Her roommates found her unresponsive that night and she was taken to the emergency room and put in intensive care, the post said.

Although her condition seemed to be improving, according to the family’s post, she died Tuesday, WTVD reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Burrus, who was set to graduate in May, was a Morehead-Cain scholar and started an organization on campus called “Hope for Hope” where students send pen pal letters to children at Hope Charter Leadership Academy in Raleigh, WTVD reported.

Morehead-Cain, a prestigious merit scholarship founded at UNC in 1945, described Burrus as “a remarkable person and outstanding scholar,” in a statement.

“She brought brilliance, warmth, and kindness to all of her endeavors and to everyone she met,” the statement said.

Burrus, who graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School, was also known for her work with special needs students.

She founded a program that provides special needs students with “service opportunities” and started Special Needs Dances for Wake County students, Morehead-Cain said.

She also served on student government and started a tutoring business, Morehead-Cain said, and she planned to work in finance after earning a degree in business administration.

“We are humbled that so many people love our daughter like we do,” her family said in a statement sent to WTVD. “Wynn was a kind, generous, thoughtful soul who lived authentically with everyone she loved not only at home but out in the world as well.”