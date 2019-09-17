College student from Raleigh in critical condition after being hit by a car, cops say

Can pedestrians feel safe in a car-loving state? A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal.

A 21-year-old woman from Raleigh is in critical condition Tuesday after she was struck by a car while crossing the street in Greensboro, according to police.

Onnr Grogan, a student at North Carolina A&T University, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro Police Department said on Facebook.

“(Grogan) had entered the roadway at a non-crosswalk location into oncoming traffic when she was struck by a 1994 Acura Integra RS,” the post states.

Screengrab from Facebook

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Andre Lamar Russell but did not say whether he will be charged.

The collision occurred at the intersection of East Market Street and Laurel Street near campus, according to the post. The road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning while police investigated.

Grogan is a junior at N.C. A&T studying biological engineering, according to a Facebook post from the school announcing her as a scholarship recipient.

She received the scholarship to help develop a composting program at the university’s main dining hall.

Dalton Burke, who is listed as Grogan’s boyfriend on Facebook, posted about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

“I love you Onnr Grogan,” he said. “I know you will make it thru(sic) this.”