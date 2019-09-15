Marina erupts in flames at Tennessee lake after boat explodes, officials say

North Carolina

A marina in Tennessee is on fire after a boat exploded.

The boat exploded Sunday morning, setting the Leatherwood Marina on Kentucky Lake in Stewart County ablaze, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tweeted.

Emergency crews are on the scene, TWRA said.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion or released any other details about the incident.

Stewart County is in northern Tennessee, about 87 miles from Nashville.

