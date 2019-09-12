It was no wild goose chase: NC cops find escaped pet lounging in a street puddle

Police in North Carolina were hunting for the owner of the goose on Facebook. Huntersville Police Department

Police in North Carolina got a surprising Facebook message message on Wednesday – someone’s pet goose was on the loose.

The goose spent the night in a backyard before the homeowners got in touch with the Huntersville Police Department to report what they suspected was someone’s pet on their property.

“Do you recognize this goose???” authorities said in a Facebook post looking for the owner. “It’s been waddling around the Gilead Ridge neighborhood since about 1:30 PM today and appears to be someone’s pet.”

The suspect goose was taken to a local farm until officers eventually located its owner — who opted to let the farm keep it, the police department told McClatchy news group Thursday.

“It was a gift for (the owner’s) grandson and now he is grown and in college,” they said in a Facebook message. “She said as long as it went to a good farm, where it is, she would let them keep it.”

This is not the first wildlife encounter for police in the Charlotte suburb.

Officers had to round up a slew of goats in the roadway over the weekend, according to a Facebook post.

Police said the goats were being transported in a truck when the cage dislodged and fell off. None were reportedly injured and all were safely returned.

“Huntersville was actually a very rural area before all of the development and there are still quite a few farms around town!” police said.

