2.3-magnitude earthquake shakes western North Carolina, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake shook some residents in western North Carolina and along the Tennessee border late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small earthquake was centered about 3 miles from Cherokee, North Carolina, the USGS said. Almost two dozen people along the Tennessee border reported feeling a light to weak tremblor at about 11:33 p.m..

The earthquake was about 3.1 miles below the surface, the USGS reported.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

