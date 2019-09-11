House overrides budget veto in surprise vote with almost half of lawmakers absent

House Democrats say they must attend every session in event of veto override vote NC House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson talks about Democrats needing to come to every session in case a budget veto override vote is held. Most have pledged to sustain the veto, but if enough vote with Republicans, the veto could be overidden. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson talks about Democrats needing to come to every session in case a budget veto override vote is held. Most have pledged to sustain the veto, but if enough vote with Republicans, the veto could be overidden.

In a surprise move on Wednesday morning, the N.C. House of Representatives voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget with just over half of the 120 members present to vote.

Democrats in the chamber objected to the bill being brought up, saying they were told there would be no votes during the 8:30 a.m. session and that it was just a formality so work could begin. Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, made the motion to reconsider the state budget and chaos in the chamber quickly ensued. House Speaker Tim Moore, a Kings Mountain Repubican, said that announcement was not made, and even asked the House Clerk to back him up.

“This is a travesty of the process and you know it,” Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said when the vote was called, noting that Democratic leadership was not present. “We will not yield.”

Moore ignored the objections of the Democrats that were in the room and instead mowed through the vote with only 64 members present. The vote was 55-9. Both chambers of the General Assembly need three-fifths majority of the members present and voting to override a veto from the governor.

“How dare you Mr. Speaker?” Butler said. “The trickery that is being evidenced by this morning is tantamount to a criminal offense.”

Butler described the vote as a “hijacking of the process.”

The budget impasse had dragged out all summer long.

Pieces of the budget were starting to be passed, including raises for many state employees. Cooper had complained that the override vote was on the House calendar repeatedly since being placed there on July 9, but no vote had been held.

“Day after day, they put the vetoed budget on the calendar, and day after day they don’t vote on an override. They try strong arming, bribes, public pressure, university tours and even trickery. Still, they do not vote on the vetoed budget,” Cooper said a few weeks ago. The governor offered up a budget compromise and said he was waiting on the Republicans’ counter proposal.

While Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate, a supermajority is needed to override a veto.

After the session, Republicans went into a caucus meeting. A press conference will be held shortly.

Rep. Becky Carney, a Democrat, said she was “still processing” what happened this morning as she headed into a meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.