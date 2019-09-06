After Dorian, early voting hours extended for 3rd and 9th districts special elections

Hurricane Dorian moves away from NC coast after Cape Hatteras landfall Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, NC at 8:35 a.m, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm pounded the coast with heavy rain and wind, causing severe flooding and power outages across the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, NC at 8:35 a.m, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm pounded the coast with heavy rain and wind, causing severe flooding and power outages across the state.

After Hurricane Dorian halted early voting in North Carolina’s two special elections, voters now will have an extra day to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s Election Day.

The North Carolina Board of Elections on Friday announced that it has added early voting hours for the 3rd and 9th Congressional District races. The move comes after the board closed poll sites in more than a dozen counties in preparation for the storm.

While the 9th District stretches from Fayetteville in central North Carolina to Charlotte, the 3rd covers most of the state’s coastline, which was battered by the Category 1 hurricane and faced thousands of power outages.

In the 9th District, Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland counties will get additional early voting hours this weekend, board director Karen Brinson Bell said.

In the election that has drawn national attention, Republican Dan Bishop, Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith are running for the seat left open after state officials found absentee ballot fraud in the 2018 election.

“I have ordered affected counties in this district to open today and Saturday to make up for some of the missed hours of early voting and allow voters to same-day register if needed,” Bell said in a statement. “This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

On Thursday, 15 counties in the 3rd District scrapped Friday’s early voting because of Dorian.

In that race, Republican Greg Murphy, Democrat Allen Thomas, Libertarian Tim Harris and Constitution Party Greg Holt are vying for the seat that opened up when Rep. Walter Jones died.

On Friday, the board announced early voting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt.

9th District Early Voting Hours

Bladen County

Friday: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland County

Saturday: County Board of Elections office and East Regional Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p..m.

Robeson County

Friday: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 7am to 7 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m:

Scotland County

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

3rd District Early Voting Hours

The extended hours are for the following counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt.

Voting will take place at each board of elections office, except in Lenoir and Pitt counties. In Lenoir, voting will be held at the Lenoir County Cooperative Extension. In Pitt, voting will be held at the Community Schools building.

The NC elections board launched a website for the public to keep track of early voting and county boards of elections closures. Stay updated by visiting ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters.