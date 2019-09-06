In Nags Head on Friday morning, cautious optimism about Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian pounds Hatteras with heavy wind and flooding Thursday Darrin Callahan posted this video on social media of flooding in Hatteras, NC on the Outer Banks Thursday morning, Sept. 6, 2019 calling it as bad or worse than Hurricane Matthew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darrin Callahan posted this video on social media of flooding in Hatteras, NC on the Outer Banks Thursday morning, Sept. 6, 2019 calling it as bad or worse than Hurricane Matthew.

After days of uncertainty and dread amid the anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, there was a sense of cautious optimism on Friday morning in the Northern Outer Banks, where Dorian’s effects were more tropical storm than hurricane.

In Nags Head, at least, the town had not lost power as of 9 a.m. Friday. And while most of the town had shut down on Wednesday and Thursday, the worst-case scenarios that had inspired so much fear had not come to fruition.

During a morning update he provided on video through the town of Nags Head’s Facebook page, Ben Cahoon, the mayor, expressed relief but also warned residents that Dorian’s worst might be yet to come.

“It has not been I think in the town of Nags head especially severe overnight,” Cahoon said. “It’s been windy, it’s been rainy, but it has not been severe weather at this point.”

That was welcome news, especially in an area that is uniquely prone to the battering of storms, where severe weather can unearth new land and wash away the old. Even so, though, Cahoon said that Dorian remains “a developing situation” — and one that could quickly cause conditions to deteriorate.

As of 9 a.m., the eye of Dorian was just east of Cape Hatteras, about 55 miles south of Nags Head. The hurricane, still a Category 1, was continuing on its northeastern track, which would take the strongest portion of the storm farther away from the Northern Outer Banks.

“It does appear, fortunately for us, as if it’s moving a little more easterly than the last forecast that we had,” said Cahoon, who added that if that forecast became reality it would be “really good for us.”

Still, Cahoon said, “It’s not really clear what the next few hours will bring.”

By 9 a.m., the winds were growing stronger around Nags Head. They were blowing, sustained, at a little more than 30 mph, with the strongest winds likely yet to arrive.

In town, a curfew remained in effect until noon, and the mayor urged people to stay off of the roads.