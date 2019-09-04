NC has released 2018-19 school test scores. See how your child’s school did.

Teacher Jeff Maynard, center, works on a reading lesson with one of his third-grade students at Brier Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, NC, on March 13, 2014. The students work in “reading camps” to prepare for end-of-grade tests to comply with with the Read to Achieve law. cseward@newsobserver.com

North Carolina school test scores improved slightly this year despite students dealing with new tests and some schools missing weeks of classes due to Hurricane Florence.

Test results released Wednesday show the percentage of schools meeting or exceeding academic growth targets and receiving “A” or “B” school performance grades increased during the 2018-19 school year.

The state’s high school graduation rate, 86.5%, was virtually unchanged from the previous year’s. 86.3%.

“Teachers across the state are working hard to ensure that students learn and achieve,” State Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a news release. “We are making changes in Raleigh to help our students and teachers – with less time spent on testing and more time for instruction, getting money out of Raleigh and into classrooms where it belongs, and a regional support system better tailored to support schools.”

Search our database below or go to www.ncpublicschools.org/accountability/reporting/ for more details.

Around 73% of the state’s 2,523 public schools met or exceeded their expectations for student progress on state exams.

Education leaders also highlighted how the percentage of schools earning “A” and “B” grades increased from 35.6% in 2017-18 to 37.3% last school year. The grades are based mainly on the percentage of students passing exams so, on average, high-poverty schools have lower grades than more affluent schools.

Under legislation passed this summer, state lawmakers are asking Johnson and the State Board of Education to recommend potential changes to how the grades are calculated.

After years of decline, the passing rate on the third-grade reading exam increased from 55.9% to 56.8%. Scores had been dropping despite the state spending at least $150 million since 2012 on the Read To Achieve program.

Johnson had cited the decline as one of the reasons to argue why he replaced Amplify Education’s mClass program with Istation to test the reading skills of K-3 students. The new contract is now being reviewed by the state Department of Information Technology.

The 57.2% passing rate on state reading exams in grades 3-8 was virtually unchanged from the previous year’s 57.3%.

The passing rate on state math exams in grade 3-8 increased from 56.1% to 58.6%.. .The passing rate on the end-of-course exams was only 41.2% in Math 1 and 46.8% in Math 3.

But officials cautioned against comparing math results to prior years because new exams were used. Schools were unable to release math scores to families until the State Board of Education set the passing scores in August.

Virtual charters get ‘D’s

The new results showed problems for some programs that Republican lawmakers have touted.

The state’s two virtual charter schools, N.C. Cyber Academy and the N.C. Virtual Academy, both received “D” performance grades and their students did not meet academic growth targets. The schools have been labeled as low-performing every year they’ve been open since 2015.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper cited the performance when he vetoed a bill last month lifting the enrollment cap on the virtual charter schools.

Southside Ashpole Elementary School in Robeson County ended its first year in the state’s controversial Innovative School District program with an “F” grade, not meeting academic growth and a drop in the percentage of students passing state exams. Students lost two weeks of school due to Florence.

The Innovative School District allows the state to take over low-performing schools and to turn them over to other groups to run, such as charter-school operators. The school’s principal, the program’s superintendent and the head of the company running Southside Ashpole are all new this school year.

Under state law, four more schools have to be added to the district for the 2020-21 school year. A list of 14 schools being considered for takeover was released Wednesday. A final recommendation on what schools to add will be made to the state board by Oct. 15.

In the past, some communities have fought state takeover.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.