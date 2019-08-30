A Charlotte woman was raped walking home in 2006. DNA leads to arrest 13 years later.

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

Police credit a DNA match for the arrest of a suspect in the rape of a woman as she walked toward her Charlotte home 13 years ago.

Dimarco Alexander Mecklenburg County jail

The 33-year-old victim was treated at a hospital, and a sexual assault kit was completed after the attack by an armed assailant on Rozzelles Ferry Road on Sept. 5, 2006, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

The kit was tested in 2006, according to police.

Police said they identified 40-year-old Dimarco Alexander as a suspect through DNA last year. He was in federal custody at the time, police said in the release.

On Thursday, Alexander was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of first degree rape, police said.