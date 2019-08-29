Hurricane Dorian could bring rough surf to NC beaches, just in time for Labor Day

NHC forecasting Category 3 landfall as Dorian continues to strengthen over Atlantic Hurricane Dorian is now expected to be a major hurricane — meaning Category 3 or higher — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 5 a.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is now expected to be a major hurricane — meaning Category 3 or higher — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 5 a.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay hundreds of miles south of North Carolina for Labor Day weekend.

But the coast could see rough surf and dangerous rip currents from the storm for the last big beach weekend of the summer, forecasters say.

It’s too early to tell, though, whether the weekend will be a washout for beach-goers. The forecast shows areas to the north, closer to the Virginia border, could see nicer weather than areas to the south.

Forecasters say showers and thunderstorms are possible along the North Carolina coast and Outer Banks Sunday or Monday, with higher chances for rain along the southern coastal areas.

The latest forecast Thursday predicts Dorian will make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere in Florida or southern Georgia on Labor Day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Mainly maritime impacts are expected at this time along area beaches with rough surf and an increasing potential for rip currents during the upcoming Labor Day weekend,” Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

The area could also see “minor coastal flooding” through the weekend, Pfaff said.

In the Cape Fear region and Wilmington beaches, National Weather Service forecasters say there could be a small craft advisory issued over the weekend for boaters. Dorian could bring rough seas to the area and make conditions dangerous for boaters.