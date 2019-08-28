Parent threatens to have gang ‘shoot up’ elementary school, North Carolina police say

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A parent is accused of threatening to have a gang “shoot up” a North Carolina elementary school, media outlets report.

Tarshia Sutton Cogdell, 51, went on Monday to South Greenville Elementary School, where police say she told an employee at the school that she would shoot her and would “shoot up the school by getting the Bloods to come to the school,” according to WCTI.

Cogdell is the parent of a student at the school, according to the Greenville Police Department

The incident reportedly happened in the front office, police say, and the school was placed on lockdown and additional officers assigned to it after police heard about the threat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cogdell was arrested Tuesday and charged with communicating threats and with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to Pitt County jail records.

She is being held without bond, records show.

Pitt County Schools issued a statement on Wednesday about the threat, according to WSBTV.

“Our staff, school resources and Greenville Police responded quickly, and necessary precautions were taken to ensure safety at the school itself,” the statement said, according to WSBTV. “We take every threat seriously, as the safety of students and staff is our top priority.”