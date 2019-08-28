Some state employees raises pass General Assembly and are sent to governor

Speaker of the House Tim Moore talks about their budget plan during a press conference at the North Carolina Legislative building in Raleigh, NC on June 25, 2019. bcereijo@newsobserver.com

Thousands of state employees will get their raises, assuming the governor approves bills that passed the House and Senate this week.

In multiple mini budget bills, the raises for state employees in the proposed budget showed up Tuesday and Wednesday in the Senate and House. The piecemeal budget bills are a workaround to get state employees their raises while the state budget standoff between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led General Assembly continues. Cooper has said he will consider each bill that comes across his desk.

The state employee raises that the legislature passed include 2.5% increases in each of the next two years for most state employees, equally 5% total over the biennium. State Bureau of Investigation and alcohol law enforcement raises passed in a separate bill, as did raises for the State Highway Patrol.

The House voted for the state employee raises 114-0. Teacher raises are expected to show up in a separate bill next week, Speaker Tim Moore told reporters this week. Raises for UNC, community college and non-certified school employees are being considered in a separate bill that should be discussed in the House on Wednesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.