More than 500 pot plants, some 15 feet tall, seized in North Carolina, sheriff says
Deputies and the North Carolina National Guard found 540 marijuana plants in Robeson County on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The operation, with the National Guard’s Counter Narcotics Air Wing Unit, seized the plants, which were between 4 feet and 15 feet, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies are still investigating the properties where they found the pot and say “future arrests are expected,” according to a press release shared by the sheriff on Facebook.
“At full maturity these plants were capable of producing roughly $1,000,000 in marijuana,” the release said.
“These operations are routinely conducted across the state between local and state law enforcement agencies and in coordination with the NC National Guard,” the sheriff’s office said.
“Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make arrest soon,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the release,
