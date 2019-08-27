RNC 2020 bus officially arrives in Charlotte for 3-day NC, SC road-trip

Charlotte will be home to RNC 2020. Here’s what you need to know. Charlotte is the chosen city for the Republican National Convention. Political reporter, Jim Morrill tells us what to expect in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte is the chosen city for the Republican National Convention. Political reporter, Jim Morrill tells us what to expect in 2020.

Organizers of the 2020 Republican National Convention set off Tuesday on a three-day, two-state bus tour that begins the one-year countdown to Charlotte’s second national political convention in less than a decade.

The tour kicked off Tuesday morning in uptown Charlotte, with the RNC 2020 tour bus parked outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame building, at the corner of Caldwell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Marcia Lee Kelly, the convention’s president and CEO, labeled Charlotte “a non-partisan rock star” for hosting Republicans after the 2012 Democratic National Convention, a feat she said no other U.S. city had done in such a short span.

The host committee, headed by former Charlotte City Council member John Lassiter, aims to recruit 8,000 volunteers and raise more than $70 million for the convention. About 130,000 people work in the hotels, restaurants and other industries that will benefit, said Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

On the 1,000-mile bus tour, organizers will meet with business and civic leaders, and reach out to young people in North and South Carolina. President Donald Trump won both states in 2016.

Lassiter said about one-quarter of the 8,000 volunteers needed have already been signed up. He expects more than half the convention volunteers will ultimately come from Charlotte, even though voters in the city lean heavily Democratic.

“When you start walking circles around the city, you end up with a lot more opportunity,” he said. “Most folks will (drive), so they could come from Winston-Salem, Greenville (S.C), from Columbia, maybe some from Raleigh.

“Our volunteers will really come all across the region in two states. A lot of folks are very civic-minded and they’ll see this as as an opportunity to promote the city that they love. We’ll kind of get into that space with people who work golf tournaments, who work big sporting events, because they think it’s real important to be part of what this city’s all about.”

The convention will kick off at Spectrum Arena on Aug. 24, 2020. It’s expected to draw 50,000 visitors, and organizers say it will have a $200 million direct and indirect economic impact on the city.