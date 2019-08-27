Six men shot in four drive-by shootings in Durham on Monday evening, police say

City, county, law enforcement leaders gather to address recent violence Durham leaders gathered together for a press conference to address the increase in violent crime in the recent weeks, including the death of 9-year-old Z-yon Person four days prior, at the Durham Police Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham leaders gathered together for a press conference to address the increase in violent crime in the recent weeks, including the death of 9-year-old Z-yon Person four days prior, at the Durham Police Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 22.

It was a violent night in the Bull City after six people were shot in four drive-by shootings during a seven-hour span Monday night, according to Durham police.

A Durham police watch commander said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

According to the watch commander, the reported shootings include:

▪ At 4:45 p.m. Monday, two men standing on the corner of Shirley and Crest streets were shot in a drive-by shooting that involved a white Mazda.

▪ At 7:40 p.m. Monday, a man was shot while walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Danube Lane when two to three people in a four-door blue hatchback drove by and began shooting.

Shootings were also reported in that area on Sunday evening, but no one was injured, according to Durham police.

▪ Around 9 p.m. Monday, two men were shot while standing near the 200 block of W. Enterprise St. when a dark-colored sedan drove by and two to three people in the vehicle began shooting.

▪ Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, a man was shot in his right arm while riding a bicycle near Nantucket Avenue and Lynn Road by occupants of a black vehicle.

The shootings came as city leaders are debating how to respond to gun violence, a conversation that was elevated by the drive-by killing of 9-year-old Z’yon Person.

Z’yon who was shot in the head as he, his aunt, sister and three cousins were on their way to get snow cones on Aug. 18. The children in the car were ages 3 to 11.

Following the shooting, county, city and federal officials pledged Thursday to work together to crack down on gun violence, The News & Observed reported.

From 2016 to 2018, there were 2,051 reported shootings and 662 people shot in Durham, according to a recent report.

In an interview on Wednesday, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis told The News & Observer there were about 50 shooting incidents over the past three weeks.

The shooting that killed Z’yon doesn’t appear to be linked to those shootings, she said.

But many of the roughly 50 shootings reflect tensions among roughly three gangs in the city, Davis said.

The police department is putting an emphasis on gang intelligence and having homicide investigators work with that unit to help connect crimes in different locations.

“We are trying to peel the onion back and get these key players, and some of them end up getting injured in this battling back and forth, “ Davis said. “Unfortunately, because of their gang ties, they don’t want to cooperate. They are victim and a suspect all at the same time.”