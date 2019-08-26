Orange County sheriff plans to arrest KKK members who brought guns to Hillsborough rally

KKK rally in Hillsborough prompts counterprotest A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two KKK members that appeared at the rally on weapons charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two KKK members that appeared at the rally on weapons charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two Ku Klux Klan members on misdemeanor weapons charges after a Klan rally Saturday that inspired a community to show up in protest.

Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said the local response to the rally was Saturday’s biggest story.

“Maybe 10 to 1, people dropped what they were doing — neighbors, shopkeepers, parents — just stopped and went to the courthouse to stand and be present and let the world know that the KKK, neo-Confederate, white supremacist message is just not going to be welcome here and it’s not part of our community,” Stevens said.

Efforts to reach leaders of the groups Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action and Hate-Free Schools Coalition, which helped organize the community response, were unsuccessful.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@newsobserver.com

Deputies took multiple photos at Saturday’s rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at the Orange County Courthouse, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Investigators have been looking through the photos since Saturday, and at least two arrests are pending, he said. One of the suspects lives in another county; the other lives out of a state, he said.

“They’ve done a remarkable job locating the identities of these people without anything other than the photographs that we had, intelligence that we’ve gathered from other agencies, and vehicles that they were supposedly driving, some of them rental vehicles,” Blackwood said.

The rally, which started around 6:30 p.m. and lasted for less than two hours, took deputies and the Hillsborough Police Department by surprise, Blackwood said. Hillsborough community members, who recently created a network for mobilizing a rapid response to white supremacist and Confederate rallies and protests, outnumbered the roughly 20 Klan members at the event.

The Loyal White Knights are based in Pelham, N.C, which is in Caswell County near the Virginia state line.

Both Stevens and Blackwood said there are likely to be changes after Saturday’s event.

The town is looking at tweaking its permit requirements and possibly creating a free speech area, among other ideas, Stevens said. It will require balancing public safety and freedom of speech rights, he said, but also the rules have to be applied equally to everyone.

They also plan to talk about how firearms laws can be enforced and the police department’s role in that, he said. Stevens emphasized that town officials “have enormous trust in our Police Department.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.