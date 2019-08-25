NC small business health act becomes law, but without governor’s signature

Gov. Roy Cooper will veto GOP-backed state budget Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that he plans to veto a GOP-backed state budget. It’s the first time Republicans don’t have enough members to override his budget veto on their own. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that he plans to veto a GOP-backed state budget. It’s the first time Republicans don’t have enough members to override his budget veto on their own.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper let the Small Business Health Care Act become law on Sunday without his signature.

The Small Business Health Care Act allows association health care plans, which are plans for small businesses, trade associations and others that are cheaper than Affordable Care Act plans. The ACA plan requires coverage of pre-existing conditions. But the Small Business Health Care Act does not require that coverage, The News & Observer previously reported.

Cooper didn’t veto the bill, but he didn’t sign it either.

He released this statement on Sunday: “People have a right to be frustrated with the cost of private health insurance plans, but even though there is significant bipartisan support for this legislation, my concerns about the legality of these cheaper plans and their potential negative effects on health care prevent me from signing the bill.”

“These plans, if they survive legal challenge, can take us back to a time when people can be discriminated against for pre-existing conditions in addition to driving up health care costs for everyone else,” the governor stated. “A proven and effective way most other states have used to drive down the cost of private health insurance has been to accept the billions of federal dollars to expand Medicaid. We must find a bipartisan way to do this too.”

Senate Bill 86 had passed both General Assembly chambers and was sent to the governor on Aug. 15. It was sponsored by Sen. Dan Bishop, a Republican candidate for Congress in the Charlotte area.

Medicaid expansion and the budget

Medicaid expansion has been at the center of the state budget standoff, which has dragged on almost two months into the new fiscal year.

Cooper wants Medicaid expansion part of budget negotiations, while the Republican-controlled General Assembly does not.

Senate leader Phil Berger has repeatedly called Cooper’s budget veto a “Medicaid-or-nothing ultimatum.” Cooper has said there isn’t an ultimatum, but wants Medicaid expansion as part of budget negotiations.

Meanwhile, an override veto has been on the House calendar since early July, but House Speaker Tim Moore has yet to call for a vote. A super-majority is needed to override the governor’s veto, so that means at least seven Democrats in the House and one in the Senate are needed to vote with all Republicans for it.

Berger said last week that Republican lawmakers would start “freeing some of the hostages” in the budget, meaning bills that would pass some elements of the budget. Moore said state employees raises, which are on hold during the budget impasse, would appear in legislation this week.

Reporter Paul A. Specht contributed to this story.