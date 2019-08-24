Talking about race isn’t ‘identity politics,’ Kamala Harris tells crowd in Durham

Meet the Candidate: Kamala Harris Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris told a crowd of several hundred in Durham on Saturday night that it is time for the country to look itself in the mirror and ask, “Who are we?”

“I think we all know part of the answer to that question is, ‘We are better than this,’” said Harris, who was the keynote speaker at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People’s 84th Founders’ Day banquet.

The Democrat said the U.S. is in a moment “that requires us to fight.”

“This fight is not new for us. We know how to fight. In fact there is nothing we have gained that came without a fight. ... So, let us not be overwhelmed, let us not despair. Let us not throw up our hands when it is time to roll up our sleeves,” Harris said.

Harris is a U.S. senator from California and was the second African American woman to be elected to the Senate when she won in 2016. She was also the first African American and first woman to serve as attorney general for the state.

Race card and identity politics

She said that the term “identity politics” is a 21st century version of “the race card.” Harris said that identity politics is brought up when you talk about civil rights issues, and can mean “hush” or “shut up.” She said talking about where the country is on civil rights issues is not about identity politics, but about America’s identity.

Harris also said the racial wealth gap is part of America’s identity, and wants to invest in down payments and closing costs for African American homebuyers who have been impacted by redlining.

She mentioned President Donald Trump, but not by name.

“We’ve got a man in the White House who got elected on the slogan ‘Make America Great Again.’”

“Great for whom?” she asked.

She also touched on education issues, supporting historically black colleges and universities and increasing teacher pay.

Harris said future generations would ask where everyone was at this moment in the country. She said people of today would tell them not just how they felt, but what they did.

“This is a fight that is not only for the soul of our country, this is a fight born out of love for this country,” Harris said.

The event drew Democratic state and local leaders, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. David Price, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, N.C. Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr. and N.C. Rep. Marcia Morey.

Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton, a pastor, said grace before dinner. Former Mayor Bill Bell, who was honored at the event, noted that he and Harris are both alumni of Howard University.

Cooper spoke briefly, noting that Harris was attorney general of California at the same time he was attorney general of North Carolina.

Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat, said Harris is “showing the world that African American women can excel and lead this nation.”

The Durham Committee’s political action committee makes endorsements and has been active in advocating for the African American community for decades. Previous speakers at its Founders’ Day banquet have included U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, and Melissa Harris-Perry, a professor and television host.

Tickets to the banquet were sold out.

Harris also campaigned this summer in South Carolina. Her campaign ad lays out her policy agenda, which she calls her “3 a.m. Agenda.” Harris has defended her attorney general record in debates.

Before the event, the Trump campaign sent a statement about Harris’ visit to Durham.

“Whether she was intentionally keeping bail rates high or refusing to release minor offenders from prison to use inmates for cheap labor, Kamala Harris has a controversial record on criminal justice issues. As California’s “top cop,” Harris went as far as jailing parents for their children missing school. North Carolinians deserve to know Kamala Harris’ prosecutorial record does not match her campaign rhetoric,” said Samantha Cotten, regional communications director for the Trump campaign.

On Sunday, Harris plans to attend a church service at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville St. in Durham, and then go to a campaign event in Greensboro.