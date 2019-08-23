More storms expected in North Carolina, bringing risk of flooding and strong winds

Much of NC under severe weather risk Friday ABC11 reports on the chances of severe weather and storms in N.C. Friday, August 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports on the chances of severe weather and storms in N.C. Friday, August 23, 2019.

More severe weather could hit parts of North Carolina on Friday, bringing chances of flooding and strong wind to the start of the weekend, forecasters say.

The storms could hit the Charlotte area after 2 p.m. and the Triangle after 4 p.m. and continue into the evening, the National Weather Service says.

Overnight, rainfall totals could reach a half inch near Charlotte and 2 inches near Raleigh, according to the service.

Severe storm chances are greatest near Charlotte, the Piedmont, the Triangle and areas to the north and east, forecasters say. The biggest risk is strong wind, though storms could also bring some flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Forecasters say small hail is also possible near Charlotte.

The rain chances come the day after there was a potential for severe weather across much of North Carolina.

Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend before skies clear up Monday, forecasters say.