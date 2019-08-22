Severe storms disrupt flights in and out of Charlotte airport, causing delays

Timelapse: Thunderstorm rolls through Charlotte Severe thunderstorms rolled through Charlotte on Feb. 24, 2016. NASCAR'S Sean Doherty filmed a storm passing through Uptown Charlotte. Power was knocked out for thousands of people and several schools closed due to the severe weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Severe thunderstorms rolled through Charlotte on Feb. 24, 2016. NASCAR'S Sean Doherty filmed a storm passing through Uptown Charlotte. Power was knocked out for thousands of people and several schools closed due to the severe weather.

Charlotte airport officials closed the tarmac Thursday afternoon to all inbound and outbound flights for just over an hour due to lightning from severe storms.

The closure caused numerous delays, with all inbound flights held at their originating airports until 5:45 p.m., according to a tweet by Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials.

Departure delays averaged 27 minutes, CLT airport officials said in another tweet.

Passengers are asked to check the status of flights with their airlines.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected at the airport late Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The heaviest rain could fall on Friday night, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation, according to meteorologists at the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina.

For safety, the ramp is closed due to lightning in the area. Please continue to check flight status with your airline, on our mobile app or website. pic.twitter.com/QES7K6oRdJ — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) August 22, 2019

The ramp has reopened after being closed for 65 minutes. Please check the status of your flight with your airline, on our mobile app or website, https://t.co/XFzF92MZs0. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) August 22, 2019