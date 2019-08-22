North Carolina
Severe storms disrupt flights in and out of Charlotte airport, causing delays
Timelapse: Thunderstorm rolls through Charlotte
Charlotte airport officials closed the tarmac Thursday afternoon to all inbound and outbound flights for just over an hour due to lightning from severe storms.
The closure caused numerous delays, with all inbound flights held at their originating airports until 5:45 p.m., according to a tweet by Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials.
Departure delays averaged 27 minutes, CLT airport officials said in another tweet.
Passengers are asked to check the status of flights with their airlines.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected at the airport late Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The heaviest rain could fall on Friday night, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation, according to meteorologists at the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina.
Comments