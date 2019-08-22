Man who was convicted of killing St. Augustine’s college student 30 years ago set free

Hearing examines 1979 conviction of James Blackmon in murder at St. Augustine’s College Attorney Beth McNeill asks that the 1979 sentencing of James Blackmon be put aside in the murder on the campus of St. Augustine's College in Raleigh, NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attorney Beth McNeill asks that the 1979 sentencing of James Blackmon be put aside in the murder on the campus of St. Augustine's College in Raleigh, NC.

James Blackmon, who spent three decades in prison for a 1979 murder of a then-St. Augustine’s College student, went free Thursday, with all charges dismissed.

A three-judge panel declared Blackmon, who is 66 and uses a wheelchair, innocent after a three-day hearing in Raleigh.

His case stemmed from a 1979 murder at what was then St. Augustine’s College, where student Helena Payton was stabbed to death in the bathroom of her dormitory, Latham Hall.

It went unsolved for several years until Raleigh police received a confidential tip that a patient at Dorothea Dix Hospital had been talking about killing women, particularly the St. Aug’s student.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police narrowed down the description of the patient and determined that Blackmon was the only person to fit the profile. They interviewed him multiple times, but as his lawyers pointed out at this week’s hearing, he was wearing a Superman cape at the time. He also spoke of being able to cause earthquakes and compared himself to Dracula. Witnesses testified this week that false confessions are especially likely when patients are mentally ill and have intelligence. Blackmon’s IQ has been measured at 69.

Raleigh police arrested Blackmon based on statements he made while a patient at Dix, court records said. He led detectives to a wooded area where a bloody garment had been recovered. Later, he showed detectives a crime-scene toilet stall and said, “This is where it happened,” washing his hands in a sink.

But the only evidence linking Blackmon to this crime were his own statements, Broun said.

“And what do his statements show?” he asked. “They show he’s delusional. He’s eager to please, and he’s easily led.”

Created by the General Assembly in 2006, the state Innocence Inquiry Commission investigates claims of factual innocence after defendants are convicted.

Last year, the state Innocence Inquiry Commission determined there is enough evidence of Blackmon’s innocence to merit a new hearing. Fewer than 1 percent of all the commission’s cases reach that point, according to testimony this week.

Throughout the case, Wake County prosecutors argued that Blackmon must prove his innocence during this hearing — a rarity in the legal world. They asked the judges to consider that the evidence presented this week did not meet that burden.

“Disturbing the outcome of a case 40 years old is a matter to be carefully considered,” said Assistant District Attorney Mark Stevens. “When there is not clear and convincing evidence of innocence, a conviction is not to be disturbed.”