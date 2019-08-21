Cooper vetoes bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

Mecklenburg County Sheriff McFadden speaks against House Bill 370 Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, along with sheriffs from Buncombe and Wake counties, spoke at the N.C Legislative Building to oppose a bill that would force them to detain immigrants and cooperate with ICE Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, along with sheriffs from Buncombe and Wake counties, spoke at the N.C Legislative Building to oppose a bill that would force them to detain immigrants and cooperate with ICE Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would require North Carolina sheriffs to comply with certain requests from federal immigration agents.

The move comes a day after N.C. House members voted largely along party lines to approve the bill, which would have required sheriffs and other law enforcement officials to honor detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE. The Senate approved the bill in June.

In a statement, Cooper said the bill is an effort by Republican legislators to divide North Carolinians.

“This legislation is simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina,” Cooper’s statement said.

“As the former top law enforcement officer of our state, I know that current law allows the state to jail and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status,” he continued.. “This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties. Finally, to elevate their partisan political pandering, the legislature has made a sheriff’s violation of this new immigration duty as the only specifically named duty violation that can result in a sheriff’s removal from office.”

