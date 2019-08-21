5 million NC taxpayers could get tax refunds this fall if bill passes

Moore, Berger announce refund to NC taxpayers House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger talk about the Taxpayer Refund Act, a bill that will give up to $125 individual or $250 joint filing to 5.1 million North Carolina taxpayers, if it passes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger talk about the Taxpayer Refund Act, a bill that will give up to $125 individual or $250 joint filing to 5.1 million North Carolina taxpayers, if it passes.

The state’s $900 million budget surplus could be returned to taxpayers, General Assembly leaders said Wednesday, and they’re going to introduce a bill that would give out income-tax refunds this fall to millions of North Carolina taxpayers.

A Senate bill to be filed later Wednesday would give tax refunds of $125 to taxpayers who filed singly or $250 to couples who filed jointly. That is 3.6 million tax returns for 5.1 million taxpayers. The taxpayers would only get the $125 or $250 if they paid at least that much in taxes, and the refunds would be capped at those amounts.

“The people sent more money than the government budgeted for, and the governor will not work with us to appropriate that surplus,” House Speaker Tim Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican, said at a news conference Wednesday at the General Assembly.

Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said tax revenues don’t belong to the government, and they should send that money back to the people who earned it.

The bill would be called the Taxpayer Refund Act. It will work its way through committees starting Thursday and be up for a vote on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Berger said.

