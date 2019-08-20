Will NC sheriffs be required to comply with ICE? A vote is expected Tuesday.

ICE spokesman explains why local jurisdictions should notify agency ICE spokesman Bryan Cox makes a case as to why sheriffs should notify ICE when releasing inmates with immigration detainers. Luis Pineda-Ancheta was released from Mecklenburg County jail on May 17, 2019 and ended in a nine-hour standoff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ICE spokesman Bryan Cox makes a case as to why sheriffs should notify ICE when releasing inmates with immigration detainers. Luis Pineda-Ancheta was released from Mecklenburg County jail on May 17, 2019 and ended in a nine-hour standoff.

North Carolina legislators on Tuesday could approve a bill requiring sheriffs and other law enforcement officials to cooperate with immigration agents.

A favorable vote by the GOP-controlled House would send the bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, heightening tension between civil rights advocates and people who seek stronger crackdowns on illegal immigration.

At present, some sheriffs ignore requests to detain people wanted by the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE detainers aren’t valid warrants. So holding a person beyond the terms of his or her jail sentence could leave sheriffs open to legal action, bill opponents have said.

Under North Carolina’s HB 370, sheriffs who receive an ICE detainer request would be required to take the person in question before a “state judicial official.” That official would then decide whether to allow continued detention of the inmate.

The House rules committee advanced the bill Tuesday at the request of NC Rep. Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican and bill sponsor. He emphasized in the committee that the bill only applies to immigrants in the country illegally who have been charged with crimes. On a voice vote with many Democrats opposing the bill, the committee sent it to the House floor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.