NC State official resigns after anti-Republican tweets come to light

A top N.C. State University official is stepping down after posting numerous critical tweets about Republicans.

Mike Mullen, N.C. State’s dean for academic and student affairs, resigned that position Thursday afternoon. However, he will remain on as a professor. Mullen’s announcement came hours after an N.C. State student who has been active in conservative politics wrote that Mullen’s tweets made him and other conservative students feel alienated.

In a written statement, a university spokesman said Mullen’s last day as dean will be Friday and that an interim replacement will be announced soon. The university’s statement didn’t say why he resigned.

Classes at NC State start next Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Mullen is a professor in the university’s crop sciences department.

