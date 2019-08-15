Charlotte driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in pedestrian’s death

Advice for pedestrians Charlotte-Mecklenburg police handled 20 pedestrian fatalities last year, more than double the total for 2015, which was nine, according to Sgt. David Sloan, now retired with the major crash investigations unit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg police handled 20 pedestrian fatalities last year, more than double the total for 2015, which was nine, according to Sgt. David Sloan, now retired with the major crash investigations unit.

A 55-year-old woman who lay critically injured in a busy Charlotte road after a driver hit her and kept going died this week at Carolinas Medical Center, and police charged the driver with involuntary manslaughter.

Billie Holt Bradshaw was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an SUV driver hit her as she crossed in the 3300 block of The Plaza just after 5 p.m. Friday, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Miller after finding the damaged SUV unoccupied a few blocks away, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Miller was initially charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, misdemeanor hit and run causing property damage and driving while license revoked. He was freed on $12,000 bail, jail records showed.

After Bradshaw died at Carolinas Medical Center on Monday, police added the new charge against Miller, police said in a followup news release on Thursday.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer D.C. Buckley with CMPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169.