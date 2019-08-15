NC sex sting nets charges against UNC professor, medical examiner and 12 others, cops say

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

A sex sting dubbed “Summer Special” by authorities in North Carolina resulted in charges against a university professor, a medical examiner and several others on Wednesday, officials said in a statement.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office released the names and occupations of 14 people caught soliciting prostitution — including a tenured professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a part-time medical examiner who is also an emergency services worker.

“(The operation) targeted individuals involved in the commercial sex industry who were potential “clients” that wanted to pay for sexual acts,” officials said in the statement.

Members of the sheriff’s office said they worked with the Burlington Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to complete the sting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They also seized $1,725 during the operation, the sheriff’s department said.

Jason Peter Fine was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and released on a $1,000 bond, according to the release.

Fine is a professor in the Department of Biostatistics and the Department of Statistics and Operations Research at the Gillings School of Global Public Health and has degrees from Harvard, Stanford and Brown University, his curriculum vitae shows.

Jesse James Carty and Richard Jordan Edinger were also charged with misdemeanor solicitation, the sheriff’s department said. Both were released on $500 bonds.

According to the release, Carty is the owner of Renegades Training Center and coaches a girls softball team in Reidsville.

Edinger is an EMS worker in Durham County and part-time medical examiner in Alamance County, the sheriff’s department said.

SHARE COPY LINK Newly designed signs, unveiled on Wednesday March 21, 2018 at a liquor store in Raleigh, encourage readers to report any signs of sex or labor trafficking to a confidential hotline. The hotline can also be used to seek help.