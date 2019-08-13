North Carolina
Xerox bringing hundreds of new jobs to Cary, Wake County, Gov. Cooper announces
Xerox will create 600 new jobs in Cary as part of a multimillion-dollar investment, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday morning.
”Not just any new jobs,” Cooper said. “Jobs with an average salary of over $112,000.”
Xerox will receive more than $12.3 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for the promise of the new jobs, which is about $20,000 per job. Cooper said that over the 12 years those incentives will be paid out, the company’s expansion is expected to add an estimated $1.7 billion to the state economy.
The exact types of jobs Xerox will be hiring for were also not clear; Cooper said Xerox described the new offices as a “center for excellence.” But the company is already in touch with Wake Technical Community College, Cooper said, to help develop a specialized program to train potential workers.
He said North Carolina’s schools and quality of life were two reasons why Xerox chose North Carolina for this expansion. And he pointed to a state plan to get 2 million more people in North Carolina with at least some sort of post-high school education in the next decade.
“That is sending a message to the business world out there across this country, and across this world, that North Carolina is going to have to workforce they need,” Cooper said.
