It could feel like 101 degrees in central NC on Tuesday as storms bring risk of flooding

Severe weather a threat for much of NC Tuesday

The Triangle could feel as hot as 101 degrees on Tuesday as storms are expected to hit the area, forecasters say.

The chance for storms in central North Carolina starts at 11 a.m. and continues until early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Nighttime rainfall could reach a quarter inch, with more rain possible during thunderstorms, the service says.

During severe storms, strong winds could pose the biggest risk, forecasters say. There could also be “flash flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas,” according to the weather service.

The rain chances come as the heat index could make the Raleigh area feel as hot as 101 degrees, forecasters say.

Rain chances continue through Friday, according to the weather service.

