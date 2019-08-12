Gov. Cooper announces gun safety measures, calls for action on ‘red flag’ bill

UNC Charlotte shooting survivor urges state lawmakers to debate gun reform bills Drew Pescaro, a survivor of the mass shooting at UNC Charlotte in April, speaks during a press conference announcing that NC House Democrats are working to move two gun reform bills to a vote in response to recent mass violence in Texas and Ohio. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drew Pescaro, a survivor of the mass shooting at UNC Charlotte in April, speaks during a press conference announcing that NC House Democrats are working to move two gun reform bills to a vote in response to recent mass violence in Texas and Ohio.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he signed an executive directive meant to strengthen background checks for gun buyers.

Cooper said he signed the directive to his cabinet agencies to “build on the work we are already doing” around gun violence and safety.

“A background check is only as good as the information in the database,” Cooper told hundreds of safety and education leaders at the Department of Public Safety’s Back To School Safety Summit on Monday afternoon at UNC Greensboro.

“Over the last 14 months, more than 284,000 convictions have been added to the federal background check system,” Cooper said. Those were added by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System working group, which Cooper convened last year to identify and fix gaps in firearm background checks. The State Bureau of Investigation was directed to lead the work.

Cooper expressed disappointment in Republican leaders not wanting to take up two House bills — HB 86, which includes several gun regulations, and HB 454, described as a “red flag” bill.

Rep. Marcia Morey, a primary sponsor of HB 454, said last week it would allow family members or law enforcement to petition a judge for what is known as an extreme risk protection order, which would restrict a person’s access to firearms if there was evidence of them posing danger to themselves or others.

Last week, House Democrats filed two discharge petitions in an attempt to move those two gun regulation bills from committee to the House floor for debate. So far that has been unsuccessful.

Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that gun violence is a public health problem.

The executive directive also tells:

▪ SBI to “provide Behavioral Threat Assessment training to local law enforcement agencies to help local law enforcement connect these individuals identified as a potential risk to harming others with supportive community services.”

▪ SBI to “increase the North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s outreach to businesses and community groups in order to build community awareness of domestic terrorism indicators.”

▪ Department of Health and Human Services to “promote safe storage of personal firearms.”

▪ DHHS and the Division of Emergency Management to “develop guidance for local governments to help share information and reunite loved ones in the wake of a mass shooting or other major incident.”

▪ DHHS to update the state’s Suicide Prevention Plan.