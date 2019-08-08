Luke Sky Walker wanted in Tennessee. Luke Skywalker has something to say about that

Star Wars Episode IX teaser trailer released Star Wars' Twitter account tweeted out a new teaser trailer for Episode IX on April 12, 2019. It left people wondering: Who is laughing at the end? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars' Twitter account tweeted out a new teaser trailer for Episode IX on April 12, 2019. It left people wondering: Who is laughing at the end?

Luke Sky Walker is wanted by police in Tennessee.

Luckily, he doesn’t have a lightsaber on him and he isn’t flying an X-wing starfighter or missing a hand, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

He’s also not a Jedi, just a regular 22-year-old guy facing property theft charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.

But the Star Wars character’s namesake has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the films, tweeted about it.

“The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack,” he tweeted.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to him.

People have commented on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post with suggestions of where to look for the fugitive.

“Did you check the dark side?” one user asked.

“Find him you want? LOOK where your not he is,” another suggested.