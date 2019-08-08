North Carolina
Hurricane season could be worse than originally forecast, NOAA says
The likelihood of an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season has increased, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.
Forecasters predicted a 30 percent probability of an “above-normal” season in May, and that likelihood has increased to a 45 percent probability, NOAA said Thursday.
Five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes are expected this season, NOAA said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
