He escaped from an N.C. prison in 1996. Today he was arrested in Horry County.

These are SC’s most dangerous suspects, and they’re still at large Wanted for crimes from murder to sexual assault, these criminals are on the South Carolina FBI most wanted list. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wanted for crimes from murder to sexual assault, these criminals are on the South Carolina FBI most wanted list.

A man who spent more than 20 years eluding capture after escaping from a North Carolina prison was found in Aynor.

Horry County Sheriff’s officials say Stanley Lee Rogers, 63, was caught Wednesday at a William Nobles Road residence in South Carolina.

Investigators say in 1994 a judge sentenced Rogers to 40 years in prison in connection to an armed robbery in Carteret County, North Carolina. Rogers was at the Wilkes Correctional Center in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, until he escaped in 1996 while mowing the grass.

He served about three years of his four-decade sentence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, who is part of the U.S. Marshals Service task force, received a tip from a counterpart in Raleigh, North Carolina that started the investigation.

Members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police assisted with Rogers’ arrest.

Rogers was also sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping in 1979, according to North Carolina prison records.