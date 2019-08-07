NC comes up with solution so virtual school teachers don’t face a layoff this fall

What is NC Virtual Public School? A portion of a promotional video produced by NC Virtual Public School outlines the origin of the school in North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A portion of a promotional video produced by NC Virtual Public School outlines the origin of the school in North Carolina.

Hundreds of teachers in North Carolina won’t be laid off this fall after all.

Last week, the North Carolina Virtual Public School told 220 teachers that they would be temporarily laid off for the fall semester because of a required break for temporary employees.

But now a change in who handles their payroll will save their jobs this fall.

The Department of Public Instruction, the Office of State Human Resources, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and lawmakers met Tuesday afternoon to come up with a fix, according to the Office of State Human Resources.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“No teacher will miss a paycheck and students should prepare for their classes to start as scheduled,” OSHR spokeswoman Jill Warren Lucas in a release. She said the office will continue to provide support and guidance during a payroll transition.

The school’s payroll is handled by Temporary Solutions, which requires teachers to take a 31-day break in service. That would have meant that teachers had to take the fall semester off, The News & Observer previously reported.

But on Wednesday, human resources announced that the Department of Public Instruction will manage and pay the teachers directly through the state’s payroll system instead of through Temporary Solutions.