Flash flood warning issued for central North Carolina, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Wake County.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Monday and up to an additional two inches of rain are possible over the next few hours, the NWS said around 4:30 p.m.

Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Garner, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park and Lake Benson are expected to experience flooding, the NWS said.

An urban and small stream flooding advisory has been issued for Durham County, southeastern Orange County and southwestern Granville County and is in effect until 6:15 p.m., the NWS said.

