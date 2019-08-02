In Charlotte, national Republican chair criticizes Democrats’ ‘radical, socialist agenda’

Charlotte will be home to RNC 2020. Here’s what you need to know. Charlotte is the chosen city for the Republican National Convention. Political reporter, Jim Morrill tells us what to expect in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte is the chosen city for the Republican National Convention. Political reporter, Jim Morrill tells us what to expect in 2020.

Previewing a 2020 GOP message, the chair of the national Republican National Committee said Friday that Democrats “have gone all in on a radical, socialist agenda.”

“Policies even Democrats once considered fringe and out of the mainstream are now the norm for their party,” Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told party leaders gathered in Charlotte. “The first two (Democratic) debates made that perfectly clear.”

McDaniel’s comments at the Westin Hotel came at the end of the RNC’s annual summer meeting.

Party officials were meeting in the city that will host their 2020 national convention in little more than a year.

McDaniel did not mention last week’s Charlotte City Council resolution to “strongly condemn” President Donald Trump’s “racist and xenophobic comments” as well as chants of “Send Her Back” at last month’s Trump rally in Greenville.

The council vote came after members discussed whether the city could legally back out of its agreement to host the convention.

McDaniel was unavailable to talk to reporters. But some party officials brushed off the council vote.

“It’s just politics,” said N.C. Rep. Mark Brody, a member of the national committee. He said the council failed to acknowledge the benefits of the convention.

RNC member Glenn McCall of York County said the resolution “doesn’t bother me one bit.”

“I’m from here,” he said. “The people are great. The mayor is a visionary. We’re moving forward.”

McDaniel singled out what she called “the Socialist Squad,” a reference to four liberal Democratic congresswomen who refer to themselves as the Squad.

“The socialist Squad tries to glamorize socialism,” McDaniel said. “But it is out job to explain what that really means.”

She said the party is launching a video series featuring exiles from Cuba and Venezuela.

“They speak out in support of our president,” McDaniel said, “because they know the Democrats’ agenda would cause the same ruin they once fled.”