CMS school board names Earnest Winston superintendent, saying it wants stability

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board moved swiftly Friday to name acting superintendent Earnest Winston to the job under a three-year contract.

The board voted unanimously in a two-minute meeting to hire Winston, who will be paid $280,000 a year, to replace Clayton Wilcox. The board will not conduct a separate superintendent search.

Friday’s meeting came two weeks after the board voted to accept Wilcox’s resignation and on the day it took effect. Wilcox had been suspended with pay since July 15 for reasons the board still has not publicly divulged.

Board Chair Mary McCray, in brief remarks to reporters after the vote, said the board sought stability in hiring the 15-year CMS veteran.



“We feel like we’re on a great course and we want to stay that course,” she said.

Winston began his CMS career in 2004 as a teacher before moving into the central office, where he was promoted to chief of staff in 2012 and, until Wilcox’s suspension, had been the district’s ombudsman since 2017.

Winston, who has a bachelor’s degree, worked as a reporter for The Charlotte Observer and the Cincinnati Enquirer before switching to teaching. He moved into administration two years later.

An unusual path

It’s unusual for superintendents not to have advanced degrees in education. CMS took advance action to clear the way for Winston’s elevation.

AASA, also known as the School Superintendents Association, says that 75% of superintendents in districts with 25,000 or more students have PhDs or EdD degrees, according to a 2015 study.

The State Board of Education voted to allow Winston serve as superintendent even though he doesn’t meet those typical qualifications, said Todd Silberman, a spokesman for the Department of Instruction.

Winston met criteria from another path that allows someone to become a superintendent if they have “at least a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university and have five years leadership or managerial experience considered relevant by the employing local board of education.”

“I was a navigator and a troubleshooter,” Winston said recently of his work as ombudsman. “Those are all skill sets that bode well for me as acting superintendent.”

School board member Ruby Jones has described Winston as the person with all the answers when she first joined the board. She praised his ability to handle highly sensitive student and family issues with care.

“The stories go on and on,” Jones said. “He has the full trust of the board.”

Transparency concerns

Winston and the board have said the leadership turnover will not affect the district’s long-term vision and that they remain committed to following through on the 2024 strategic plan as well as its commitment to equity. Winston has said his focus remains on the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Wilcox’s abrupt departure — he’d been given a raise and contract extension in January, but resigned without additional severance — could undermine public faith in CMS, critics have said.

The lack of transparency from CMS in two consecutive superintendent resignations can look like a pattern of behavior, Ross Danis, president of MeckEd, a nonprofit that promotes public education in Charlotte, told The Observer in July.