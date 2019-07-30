Dogs and cats allowed again in NC breweries, taprooms. Gov. Cooper signs bill into law

Want to have a beer with your pet? Dogs and cats allowed in NC breweries and taprooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dogs and cats allowed in NC breweries and taprooms.

Dogs and cats will be allowed again in North Carolina breweries and taprooms starting Sept. 1, as part of an Alcoholic Beverage Control reform bill that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law this week.

The same right to allow in pets is already granted to North Carolina wineries, Charlotte Five previously reported.

The bill signed by Cooper Monday allows for pets “if the brewery “is not engaged in the preparation of food on the premises.”

Chris Harker, founder of Triple C Brewing Co. in South End, told CharlotteFive in March that he opened the brewery with dogs in mind.

He said health inspectors told him it was OK to let dogs in his taproom and that he was shocked when Charlotte breweries began to be cited in 2017 for letting dogs inside, according to CharlotteFive.