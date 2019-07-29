Hiker who vanished 2 days ago in Smoky Mountains had no camping equipment, park says

Kevin Mark Lynch, 58, was last seen Saturday about 3:20 p.m. at the Swag Resort, along the boundary of the park in Haywood County, said a release.

The search for a man who vanished on the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now in its second day with no new clues, the National Park Service says.

Kevin Mark Lynch, 58, was last seen Saturday about 3:20 p.m. at the Swag Resort, along the boundary of the park in Haywood County, the Park Service said in a Facebook post.

It’s possible Lynch was on or near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, park officials posted.

“Lynch has mild dementia and may be confused about his location,” officials said on Facebook. “He was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.”

The National Park Service reports 30 searchers were part of the effort to find Lynch over the weekend, including members of Haywood County Search and Rescue.

Among the greatest dangers facing hikers lost in the park is exposure to the elements overnight, including hypothermia, experts say.

That was the cause of death last year for a 53-year-old Ohio woman who was lost for several days in September near Clingmans Dome, reported the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Searchers looked more than week before finding Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements in a rugged, heavily wooded spot off the Appalachian Trail, the Charlotte Observer reported.