ATV rider shot and killed after running over 2 people on private property, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A four-wheeler rider was shot dead after running over two people on private property in North Carolina, officials say.

The rider had ventured onto the property on Old North Carolina 18 in Connelly Springs, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

After the ATV rider ran over two people, a “third person reportedly fired multiple shots” at the rider, deputies say.

Some of the rounds hit the four-wheeler rider, who later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspected shooter, Andrew Smith, is charged with murder and “said he was protecting his family,” WBTV reports.

Emergency responders say they received a call about the incident at about 2 a.m. Monday and received on-scene help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies haven’t shared the identities of other people involved or whether those who were run over are injured.