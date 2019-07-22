Actress known for HBO’s ‘The Wire’ faces cocaine charge on Outer Banks, NC police say

Actress Sonja Sohn in Jan. 19, 2009 in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Agostini

A busy Hollywood actress known for roles in the acclaimed HBO series “The Wire” and “Star Trek: Discovery” was arrested on North Carolina’s Outer Banks over the weekend for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, reports the Outer Banks Voice and other media outlets.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Deringer told the Voice that bond was set at $1,500 for 55-year-old Sonja Sohn, also known as Sonja Plack.

The actress was arrested early Sunday in Manteo, according to WNCN. Manteo is a tourist destination on the Outer Banks’ Roanoke Island, in eastern North Carolina. Her arraignment is Tuesday, the station said.

TMZ reports Sohn was brought in by police at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have not revealed the site of the arrest or what led police to that location.

Sohn, who was formerly married to composer Adam Plack, appeared in 60 episodes of “The Wire” as Det Shakima Greggs.

The entertainment site reports she has since had extended roles in series such as “The Originals,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Body of Proof,” “The Chi.” She has played the role of Dr. Gabrielle Burnham this year in three episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery,”