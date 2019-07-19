Salvation Army employee accused of using payroll scheme to embezzle $200,000

Salvation Army prepares for helping through 2017 Christmas Center Brent Rinehart with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte talks about the organization gearing up in anticipation of helping over 10,000 children though this year's Christmas Center Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brent Rinehart with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte talks about the organization gearing up in anticipation of helping over 10,000 children though this year's Christmas Center

A woman who administered the payroll at The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte embezzled at least $200,000 from the charity through a pre-paid debit card scheme, according to a federal bill of indictment.

A grand jury on Friday indicted 41-year-old Susan Watson of Gastonia on a wire fraud charge, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray’s office in Charlotte.

The Salvation Army provides assistance to those in need, from helping the homeless to disaster relief services. The Greater Charlotte office serves Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Salvation Army officials filed a police report in February 2018, saying an employee at the Charlotte divisional headquarters had embezzled nearly $230,000, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The employee’s name was not released at the time.

Salvation Army officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.

According to the indictment, from July 2015 to November 2018, Watson created fraudulent pre-paid debit cards in the names of current and former employees of the Charlotte headquarters. She used their personal information to produce the cards, court records show.

She loaded money onto the cards and used the cash “for her personal benefit, including ATM cash withdrawals,” according to the news release. The indictment doesn’t say what she bought with the money.

A federal summons for Watson has been issued, prosecutors said Friday. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte operates Charlotte’s largest shelter for women and children, a group of thrift stores and the Boys & Girls Clubs in the city.

The theft was not expected to impact any of The Salvation Army’s services because the nonprofit is insured, officials said in a statement last year.