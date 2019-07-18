North Carolina

Employee killed at N.C. Zoo. The entire park will close this afternoon.

NC Zoo’s baby chimp Obi in May 2019

NC Zoo's baby chimp Obi, born in March 2019, cuddles with Gerre in a video posted by the Zoo to celebrate Mother's Day in May. By
Up Next
NC Zoo's baby chimp Obi, born in March 2019, cuddles with Gerre in a video posted by the Zoo to celebrate Mother's Day in May. By
ASHEBORO

The N.C. Zoo announced Thursday that an employee had been killed in a workplace accident unrelated to the animals.

The zoo closed its Africa section to the public early Thursday and will close the entire park at 2 p.m. Zoo officials are cooperating with investigators to learn details.

“The entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member,” officials said in a news release.

A state Labor Department spokesman said the death was an arborist who fell 20 to 30 feet from a tree during an aerial rescue drill.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.
  Comments  