Clayton Wilcox to resign as CMS superintendent after two years on job

Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox will resign Aug. 2, CMS officials said at a Friday morning meeting.

The CMS board had gone into closed session to discuss a separation agreement at the meeting. Board members were expected to discuss the status of Wilcox at the special meeting.

The board suspended Wilcox, who’s been in the job two years, for unspecified reasons Monday.

Chair Mary McCray opened Friday’s meeting with a statement emphasizing that every CMS employee has a right to due process, and said Wilcox is not getting special treatment.

McCray acknowledged that the board will face criticism for following laws that limit their ability to comment on personnel matters, but said it will honor every employee’s right to privacy.

“We are going to do this even if it means bad PR for the nine of us,” her statement said.

Under North Carolina law, dismissals, demotions or suspensions of government employees are considered public information. If a public official is fired, the law says, the government entity will issue a letter stating the specific acts or inaction that led to the decision.

North Carolina also grants school districts and other government bodies the authority to release personnel information typically kept private under the law in order to protect public confidence in the government, said Jonathan Jones, an attorney and the former director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition, which advocates for public access to government records.

A school board could take a vote to authorize the release of the information, Jones said.

“When you fire a superintendent, there certainly are question of public confidence,” he said. “It almost by default triggers that clause.”

This is a developing story.