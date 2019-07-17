Entire North Carolina town loses power. Cooling shelter opens

image to accompany breaking news

The entire Rowan County town of Landis and part of the neighboring city of Kannapolis lost power Wednesday morning, Landis officials posted on Facebook.

Town officials opened a temporary cooling station at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson St. in China Grove, NC.

“Our fire personnel is on the scene at SRHS and is willing to assist anyone who is needing to get out of the heat,” town officials posted just after 11:30 a.m.

American Red Cross workers planned to provide drinks and snacks, town officials said.

Landis has about 3,000 residents.

In a post two hours earlier, Landis officials said they were “working diligently with Duke Energy to restore power throughout the town. We are sorry for any inconvenience, but it is our goal to have power back online as soon as possible.”

Officials have not said if they know what caused the outage.

The temperature was 90 degrees at Rowan County Airport at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to reach 94 later in the afternoon, NWS meteorologists said in their latest forecast.