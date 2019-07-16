North Carolina

Man who called 911 about home intruder forgot to hide his weed, North Carolina cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A man called 911 and said he was hiding in a cornfield with a gun after someone broke into his house, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies said they did not find evidence of a home invasion, but they did find the man’s drugs.

Columbus County sheriff’s deputies said the man left marijuana in plain sight when they went to check the house after the break-in report. Then they found another 7 pounds of pot and an assortment of other drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

“No evidence was located to substantiate a home invasion occurred. While clearing the residence, deputies observed marijuana in plain sight inside of the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Tyler Allen Sturdevant on numerous drug charges and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The home was in rural Columbus County, North Carolina, about 25 miles west of Wilmington, deputies said.

During the search on July 10, “Vice-Narcotics Investigators located approximately seven (7) pounds of marijuana hidden in a closet. They also located an amount of cocaine, heroin, Schedule II pills, and a long gun inside of the residence,” the sheriff’s office said this week.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  