Live updates from President Donald Trump’s North Carolina campaign rally

President Donald Trump is holding a rally on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. It’s Trump’s sixth visit to North Carolina as president and his first 2020 campaign event in the state. We’ll update this live blog all afternoon and evening with reports from the scene.

2:45 p.m.: Supporters gather

Here’s some of what supporters are saying as they gather for the rally.

Cindy Moser, New Bern: “We got here at 9:45 a.m., and we got here so early because we wanted to make sure we got through those doors to see our president. He’s my hero; he’s America’s hero because he believes in Americans and America first.”

Angela Ray, Wilmington: “I got here at about 10:30 a.m., we got here from Wilmington, NC, and I’m here to support Trump and I believe in everything he’s accomplished. I just think we need six more years of this. ... They do not want to look at themselves, the Democrats. They always want to shift blame to Trump. As Hannity said last night in his show, if he had a cure for cancer, they would be against it. It’s an attempt to embarrass our president, cause trouble, and take away from the issues of a strong economy and he building our military back up, and he has basically done everything he said and they are in panic mode.”

Supporters also reacted to Trump’s tweets and comments about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a resolution of condemnation against Trump for his racist tweets about the congresswomen. Four Republicans and the body’s lone independent voted yes with all Democrats. All Republican members of the North Carolina delegation voted no.

Deborah Peterson, New Bern: “What he tweeted was not racial, in my opinion. What Nancy Pelosi did on the floor of the House yesterday was against the rules of the House. And with the speaker doing that, and she’s gone right into the bed with the four ‘squad.’ He did not tweet, say women, he just said that if you don’t like America, get out from here. And I believe it too.”

Duchess Sicay, Hampton, Virginia: “I think that President Trump said what everyone else is thinking and just didn’t have the guts to say it. I support him 100% and I think the Republicans that voted against him should be ashamed of themselves.”

Arnold Wright, Raleigh: “Well, he tweeted but there are a lot of lies about that tweet. He didn’t mention race at all. He’s not a racist. He only said what people think and that’s why the people like him so much: People think like he does. But he’s not a racist. If you look at what he said in the tweet, he did not say anything about race.”

2:05 p.m.: Politics of immigration

The Greenville rally is President Donald Trump’s first major event in North Carolina since October, when he rallied supporters in Charlotte ahead of the midterm elections.

Since then, the political landscape has changed In both Washington and North Carolina. Democrats now control the U.S. House of Representatives. And in North Carolina, they broke the Republican supermajority in the legislature, meaning Republicans no longer have the votes need to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Trump, who this week faced criticism for racist tweets telling congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, on Wednesday entered a state that supported him in 2016 — and one that’s grappling with racial tensions stoked by a proposed immigration policy.

GOP state lawmakers are pushing a bill, House Bill 370, that would require sheriffs to comply with detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Republicans say it would protect public safety because it targets people who have already been arrested and gone to jail on criminal charges.

But immigrant activists have called the bill racist. And some black sheriffs have suggested the bill targets them because they won last year’s elections after promising to cut ties with ICE.

Sheriff Paula Dance of Pitt County, where Greenville is located, is one of those newly elected black sheriffs. Dance didn’t campaign on the idea of opposing ICE — she complies with ICE requests — but she recently told the Daily Reflector newspaper that she opposes the bill.